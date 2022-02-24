April deadline to get involved in key Falklands 40th events

Four decades after fighting came to an end, the National Memorial Arboretum will be the setting for a 'Liberation Day' event.

Veterans of the Falklands War have until the end of April to register their interest for a 'liberation day' commemorative event, marking 40 years since the conflict.

Almost 26,000 Armed Forces personnel and 3,000 civilian crew were involved in the war, and 255 service personnel died during the conflict, as well as three civilian Falkland Islanders.

The Falklands military campaign started on 2 April 1982 and lasted 74 days, after Argentine forces invaded the South Atlantic Islands, and finally surrendered 14 June 1982.

Now the Royal British Legion (RBL) has invited veterans, civilians, and bereaved family members to join them to remember both the sacrifices made and the freedom re-gained by the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands.

For those unable to return to the Islands because of distance, cost and COVID regulations, there is a series of RBL UK anniversary events running from early April through to the end of June.

Four decades to the day that the fighting in the South Atlantic came to an end, the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire will be the setting for a 'liberation day' commemorative event, on 14 June.

Other events planned



• 1-4 April: The South Atlantic Medal Association 82 annual general meeting in Derby, including a service at the National Memorial Arboretum on 3 April.

• 5 April: The umbrella organisation for Falklands veterans, has organised a 40th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, home of the national Falklands monument.

• 8 June: The sacrifices of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary will be remembered with two major events, including a memorial service and wreath-laying at Marchwood Church in Hampshire.

• 17-19 June: The Royal Naval Association is combining its annual general meeting weekend and parade with commemorations in Portsmouth, including memorial services and wreath-laying.

• 3 August: The National Memorial Arboretum is once again the setting, this time for a service at the RFA Memorial for RFA Association members.

Anyone who wants to register interest in attending the 14 June National Memorial Arboretum event can either contact their respective regimental or service association or the RBL directly at falklands@britishlegion.org.uk.