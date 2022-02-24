President Fernández to tour fire-torn Argentine province of Corrientes

The head of state pledged to give Corrientes every assistance possible

President Alberto Fernández will travel Friday to the areas in the Argentine province of Corrientes which have been affected by devastating fires over the past few days.

More than 700,000 hectares have been affected, causing substantial damages and loss of wildlife and farming animals alike.

Corrientes Governor Gustavo Valdés of the opposition JxC coalition announced Fernández's trip. “The President of the Nation confirmed to me that on Friday, February 25, he will be in #Corrientes. Together we visit different areas affected by the fires,” Valdés tweeted.

Fernández had conveyed his intention to travel to the area during a meeting with Senator Mauricio “Camau” Espínola, after which the head of state pledged to give Corrientes every assistance possible “to deal with this tragedy.”

The Environment Ministry has already announced AR$ 300 million to the Valdés administration for the purchase of fire-fighting equipment and other logistics expenses.

Minister Juan Cabandié is also due in Congress to brief lawmakers on actions taken to assist the victims of a catastrophe which has gripped 10% of the province's surface.

Cabandié and Valdés were engaged in political arguments earlier this week which amounted to no specific relief.

Strong winds, low humidity and a severe drought since mid-January have made things worse for the province, which is used to abundant rain. “It never happened to us, we never lived something like this, we were really overcome,” a local resident was quoted by The Associated Press news service as saying.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia. Artists and celebrities are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area, it was reported.