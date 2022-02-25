“People's Convoy” on its way to Washington DC

The caravan intends to reach the nation's capital March 5

US lorry drivers grouped under the “People's Convoy” have departed from California and are on their way to Washington DC to express their stance against COVID-19 restrictions.

The journey is expected to take 11 days, after which they intend to convey to US President Joseph Biden their rejection of mandatory vaccinations and other measures based on alleged sanitary grounds.

About 1,000 semi-truck drivers held a rally at Adelanto Stadium in California before departing to protest against mask and vaccination mandates, which -they insist- are unconstitutional.

“I love America, but our freedoms will be stripped away if we don't stand up for our rights,” a Nevada driver told the Victorville Daily Press. “This ride is not about truckers, it's about America.”

During the rally, group leaders made unsubstantiated claims that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer. “The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically and -- not least -- financially,” the group stressed.

“It's time for elected officials to work with the blue-collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty - by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency - as COVID is well in hand now and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”

After departing Wednesday, the group planned to go through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio before heading south to Maryland. They are expected to reach Washington DC March 5, where 700 of unarmed National Guard troops have been approved to help local authorities, as per Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's authorization signed Tuesday.

Unlike its Canadian model the Freedom Convoy - which blocked various roads - the People's Convoy does not intend to obstruct roadways or bridges, it was announced. “This convoy is about freedom and unity,” the group said in a statement. “The truckers are riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds - Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Mormons, agnostics, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Republican, Democrats. All individuals are welcome to participate.”

Other groups, such as “Truckers for America” and the “American Truckers Freedom Convoy” are planning to stage similar protests later next month.