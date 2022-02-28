Interannual sales of motor vehicles fall in Argentina and Brazil

Vehicle sales slumped the most in Argentina and Brazil of all Latin American countries during January, according to a report with data for ten nations in the region.

The Latin American automotive market showed an overall decrease of 9.2% against the same month of 2021. This drop can be largely attributed to a fall in sales from countries which supply a great deal of in the region, particularly Brazil and Argentina.

The report drafted by the Association of Automotive Companies of Ecuador (AEADE) on the regional automotive market with data from ten automotive markets of 10 Latin American countries -Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela- said last month Brazil and Argentina had reported the largest negative variations in vehicle sales: -26.1% and -13.0%, respectively.

The document released last Friday also revealed Venezuela and Paraguay had recorded growths in sales of 143.6% and 49.6%, respectively, when compared to the same month of 2021.

”Within the light vehicle segment, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay reported the largest year-on-year decreases in sales recorded in January (28.2%, 13.4% and 8.6% respectively)“, indicated the survey, while ”Venezuela, Paraguay and Chile reported an increase in their sales in January of 148.1%, 51.2%, and 49.2% respectively, when compared to the same month last year.”

Regarding heavy vehicles, Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador showed to largest increases in sales (76.1%, 24.6%, and 22.5% respectively); while Venezuela and Argentina registered interannual decreases in sales in the month of January of 100% and 4.0%, respectively.

According to AEADE, last month in Argentina 2,137 heavy vehicles and 41,119 light vehicles were sold, for a total of 43,256 units.

For its part, a study by the Association of Automotive Dealers (Acara) released Saturday pointed out 60% of the new vehicles sold in Argentina were of national origin, 31% imported from Brazil and the rest stemmed from various markets.

Acara also said the number of vehicles sold during February reached 28,928 units, which represented a 5.1% decrease compared to the 30,483 registered in the same month last year.