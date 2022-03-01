Bolivia's carnival makes headlines for the number of people killed

Bolivian authorities were less severe regarding COVID-19 measures, but dancers and spectators were required to be fully vaccinated

At least 14 people have been killed in various car accidents and other incidents across Bolivia during Carnival weekend, including a hit-and-run case Sunday in Cochabamba, which alone resulted in nine deaths.

Dancers, musicians, and spectators were returning home after participating in the parade in the Cochabamba region when they were hit by a car believed to have been driven by a drunk person.

“The comparsas were at the entrance after their performances, they were getting ready to go home. Look at the mess that has happened. It's up to the authorities to put things in order”, a witness quoted by EFE said.

Other crimes were perpetrated during the celebrations, which presumably helped cover up due to the loud music. Police sources have mentioned fatalities in El Alto and Santa Cruz, as well as a case of femicide in La Paz. A 27-year-old woman was strangled to death apparently by her partner, while the discovery of a body in El Alto is still being investigated.

In the absence of Rio de Janeiro’s street carnival parades, Bolivia's celebrations were among the most colorful to be found in a region still taking measures against COVID-19.

Oruro's carnival festivities were even attended by President Luis Arce Catacora, who witnessed over 20,000 dancers in 52 ensembles perform in the streets, after proving they had been vaccinated.

The local Police Department deployed around 4,000 officers to guard what Arce described as “culture, faith, and devotion” as much as it is “tourism and economic reactivation.”