Falklands Government confirms compassionate charter flight to Chile 19 March

Photo: GH

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) can confirm that it intends to charter a flight to Chile from the Falkland Islands on Saturday 19 March 2022, returning Saturday 9 April 2022. The flight will only stop in both Punta Arenas and Santiago on the outbound and return journeys.

Falkland Islands residents will be able to buy a ticket, providing they need to travel for one of the following reasons:

• To renew travel and/or identification documents

• To visit family that they have not seen for a long time, due to pandemic disruptions

• To manage other outstanding personal and/or health issues which have been impacted by Covid-19.

Passengers will be asked to confirm how they meet these criteria at the point of booking their ticket and will be permitted the normal luggage allowances. People wanting to travel for business purposes, or to take a holiday, will not be eligible for this compassionate charter flight; equally these flights will not carry freight.

The flight will be subject to the necessary permissions from authorities in order to operate, and we are working to secure these in order for people to be able to leave the Islands on compassionate grounds.

For questions about reservations, pricing and logistics, please contact International Tours and Travel, who are the government’s booking agents for this flight.