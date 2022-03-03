Brazil to resume cruise season shortly

3rd Thursday, March 2022 - 22:09 UTC Full article

The Brazilian cruise season is to be back soon, COVID permitting

One day after reports from Rio de Janeiro heralded wearing facemasks indoors may soon be over, the Brazilian Cruise Association (Clia) Thursday announced the resumption of the 2021/2022 cruise season as of this coming Saturday, March 5.

The current season will feature 19 itineraries and will run through April 18, while the 2022/23 season is officially due to start in October this year.

Cruise journeys were suspended after cases of COVID-19 were reported on board several vessels. According to Clia, some 1,100 people out of the 130,000 people on board have tested positive, including both passengers and members of the crew.

However, passengers will be required to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and will also be tested before boarding, it was reported.

MSC has announced it will be requiring vaccination cards to passengers aged 12 and over, in addition to a negative test and travel insurance with coverage for the disease.

The shipping company also said it has a frequent testing program on board, reduced occupancy, 100% fresh air, no recirculation, high hygiene measures, and use of masks, among others.

Meanwhile, passengers of the Costa Fascinosa where numerous cases of COVID-19 have been reported, will be automatically relocated, at no additional cost, to the Costa Diadema, including travelers who planned to go from Brazil to Italy.