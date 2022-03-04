Gibraltar will place a plaque to commemorate Falklands' war anniversary

In 1982 Gibraltar civilian dockyard workers converted the SS Uganda and HMS Hecla into a hospital and ambulance ship in 65 hours.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Friends of Gibraltar Society (FOGHS) have filed a planning application to place a plaque to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falkland’s War and Gibraltar’s contribution to the war effort.

The two organizations are focusing particularly on the contribution of the civilian dockyard workers who worked to convert the SS Uganda and the HMS Hecla into a hospital and ambulance ship in 65 hours.

An event to mark the occasion is also being organized and as a result the plaque needs to be in place by April 19.

According to the information filed, the plaque is made from a high quality solid rigid polyurethane and has been commissioned from a specialist sign making company in the UK.

It is proposed that it be fixed to the City Wall making use of mortar joints or existing holes in order to reduce any new fixings to the wall.