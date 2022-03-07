Queen Elizabeth II to leave Buckingham Palace?

Buckingham Palace would remain as “monarchy HQ”

According to a major London newspaper, Queen Elizabeth II intends to leave Buckingham Palace permanently and change her residence to Windsor Castle. The Times has also said the 95-year-old monarch will only return on special occasions.

Renovations currently underway at Buckingham Palace are expected to continue for another five years, which might have prompted the Queen's decision to relocate permanently. Buckingham Palace is in the middle of a 10-year reservicing program, due to end in 2027.

The monarch had originally planned to move from her private apartments to another part of the palace during the renovations but has now changed her mind. Windsor Castle, located in Berkshire, is where she spent her COVID-19 isolation days with the late Duke of Edinburgh at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. She has also conducted most of her official engagements from there, including virtual receptions with ambassadors at Buckingham Palace.

Back in October, the Queen took several weeks off under doctors' orders to rest. She is expected to resume her duties this week, including face to face engagements at Windsor, after recovering from a recent COVID-19 infection.

The Times sources have indicated have that the Queen intends to “predominantly” undertake future engagements at Windsor, to reduce her travel after a bout of recent ill-health and mobility issues where she recently admitted to not being able to move.

Prior to the pandemic, the Queen used Windsor as her weekend base and lived there during Easter and Royal Ascot week in June. She also spent a portion of her childhood at the castle during Second World War.

Buckingham Palace, which has been the official London residence of British sovereigns since 1837, is expected to become the new home of Prince Charles when he becomes King. The future head of state reportedly plans to grant ampler access to the public to the iconic building.

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. Many of the Queen's family live in or close to Windsor including the Earl and Countess of Wessex at Bagshot Park in Surrey and the Duke of York at the Royal Lodge.