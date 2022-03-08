New sports facility for Falklands: an artificial all-weather pitch, and a multi-purpose sports hall

8th Tuesday, March 2022 - 09:20 UTC Full article

An agreement was signed on April 28th, 2021 between the FIG and the Islands’ National Sports Council for the development of a brand new sports facility for the Falklands. Photo: FIG

The Falkland Islands Executive Council has given final approval to the National Sports Council (NSC) to proceed with the construction of a new national sports facility for the Islands. This follows the signing of a Development Agreement in April 2021, and subsequent work to develop a detailed Concept Design.

NSC now has the green light to proceed with a formal planning application for an artificial all-weather pitch, and the construction of a multi-purpose sports hall. Together, these will provide much-needed facilities for local sports clubs and help relieve existing pressures on Stanley Leisure Centre.

MLA Leona Roberts, Portfolio Lead for Sports Development, said: “I’m very pleased to see the national sports facility project pass this significant hurdle. I’m certain it will prove to be a vital community asset, that will go hand-in-hand with a longer-term plan for leisure services, to enable us to widen access and participation opportunities within sports and recreation. Ultimately, it may also mean that we see more of the Falkland Islands flag, flying proudly at sporting events around the world!”

Chair of the NSC, Mike Summers, added: “We have made solid progress with the project, having completed most of the cut and fill to provide a flat area for the pitch, and digging out for the building foundations. Detailed design work continues with Ajax/Arch Henderson, and we are delighted to have now placed the order for the pitch. We should be in a position to order the building during Quarter 2 of 2022. It is exciting to see the progress with new sports facilities for bowls and cricket under construction; the new Sports Hall will provide excellent facilities for participants and spectators for hockey, indoor football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, netball, bowls, cricket and climbing/bouldering.”

In addition to making the necessary applications, the NSC has placed an order for the new rugby/football pitch with FieldTurf USA, one of the few companies chosen as preferred provider for elite-level pitches for the football, hockey and rugby international sports federations. The anticipated completion date for the pitch is November 2022, followed by the sports hall in 2023.