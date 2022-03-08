Puerto Rico lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

8th Tuesday, March 2022 - 20:14 UTC Full article

Governor Pierluisi still advised people to keep their masks on when indoors

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi Monday announced that effective March 10, the mandatory use of facemasks will stand only at health care facilities, after a significant drop in infections (positivity standing at 4.1%) had made it possible to lift several restrictive measures originally set in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference, the Puerto Rican governor still advised people to keep their masks on when indoors, where it is not possible to verify that everyone present has been vaccinated.

The Governor warned, however, that his Executive Order would not keep the Health Ministry from requiring a face cover wherever it deems convenient, such as educational centers.

Pierluisi's Decree also suppresses capacity limits for indoor premises, which have varied in recent months between 50 and 70%.

In addition to these new steps, people shall no longer be required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend public and private establishments, although Pierluisi stressed that each establishment owner or manager will still be allowed to set the requirements that best suit their judgment.

All activities involving over 1,000 people will continue to have to comply with requirements issued by health authorities from Puerto Rico, where over 80% of its population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 95% has taken at least one shot of immunogen.