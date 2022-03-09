Argentine Navy to launch second LICA next week

9th Wednesday, March 2022

LICA stands for Lancha de Instrucción de Cadetes de la Armada (Navy Cadets Training Boat)

The Río Santiago Shipyards (ARS) are ready to launch their second cadet training boat (LICA) March 16, it was reported Tuesday, after the ARA Ciudad de Ensenada hit the waters in October last year. The new boat will be named ARA Ciudad de Berisso.

After last October's ceremony, it was determined that the ARA Ciudad de Ensenada did not have its shaft lines installed, due to which it returned to the slipway. Hence, the Ciudad de Berisso's launch represents an opportunity for ARS to show they have learned from such an experience in the completion of both units destined for the training and instruction of Argentine Navy cadets.

According to Argentina's Defense Ministry, LICAs are 34 meters long, 8 meters wide, and have a maximum draft of 2.20 meters. Both units will have an approximate displacement of 260 tons and will be propelled by two fuel-efficient 550 KW engines, which will allow them to sail for 14 days at a speed of 12 knots without refueling (approximately 4,000 nautical miles).

Construction is being carried out under NKK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) Classification Society standards, which ensures compliance with all construction requirements for a vessel of this class, it was reported.

The LICAs will be able to accommodate up to 34 cadets, with an additional crew of 5. The systems with which they will be equipped will allow training in navigation techniques, a task that will be carried out in compliance with STCW (Standard of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping) as International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements.

(Source: zona-militar.com)