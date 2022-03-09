Argentine president Alberto Fernandez hints at a possible reelection

The Argentine president again attacked the opposition for debating whether to accept or not the IMF deal, when “they were responsible for contracting such huge debt with ex president Macri”.

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez admitted on Tuesday the possibility of bidding for reelection next year, during a political rally celebrating the International Workers Women Day held in the stronghold of a Buenos Aires province powerful leader, Mario Ishi,

“Mario, here before your people I promise that before my first term is over, I can guarantee you that you will have the industrial pole you need and have been asking for”, said Fernandez, leaving the door open for the possibility of his reelection.

Fernandez statement was reinforced by a close political associate, Productive Development minister, Matías Kulfas who in a radio interview also mentioned the possibility of a presidential reelection, “our aspiration in 2023 is to consolidate the figure of the president, so he can be competitive for an election”

During the political rally Fernandez also took time to fire against members of the opposition for having objections, when considering in Congress to vote for the understanding reached by the Argentine government with the IMF, which pretends precisely to restructure debt contracted by the opposition, when they were in office with president Mauricio Macri.

“This debt which I have to renegotiate and see how we can pay for it, was contracted by the previous government and today they are discussing whether they accept or not the deal I am proposing”, argued president Fernandez. “They destroyed this country by signing for a monumental debt with no congressional approval, and which we are trying to address and somehow pay...”

The fact is that although not much is known about the understanding reached with the IMF after two long years of negotiations, the so called “economic power” and business organizations in Argentina, plus unions, provincial governors, they are all supporting the deal to avoid the country from again falling in default.

The problem is that hard core Kirchnerites, responding to vice-president Cristina Kirchner and her son, lawmaker Maximo Kirchner, as a matter of principle, reject all negotiations with the IMF. They argue that the regular reviews of the country's accounts and checking compliance or not with the deal clauses agreed, are meddling into sovereign affairs of the country.

Besides Cristina Fernandez is keen on having her son reach the presidency, or since he is too young and lacking sufficient experience, she favors the current minister of Interior (Home Secretary) Eduardo 'Wado' de Pedro, a close ally of the family and fully committed to their political plans.

