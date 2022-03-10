Uruguayan president will fly to Chile to thank Piñera and assist Boric's presidential inauguration

10th Thursday, March 2022 - 16:38 UTC Full article

Lacalle explained that the trip is due to an invitation from the outgoing president, Sebastián Piñera.

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, will travel on Thursday night to Chile, where on Friday will take place the ceremony of change of command and the inauguration of Gabriel Boric as the new president of the Andean country.

Lacalle explained that the trip is due to an invitation from the outgoing president, Sebastián Piñera.

The president said that the reason of the trip is to be “grateful” with the outgoing head of state.

“Remember that the first vaccines arrived in a flight that was Chilean, in life you have to be grateful, the man is leaving, he invited us to the farewell, Uruguay seems to me that it has to be represented”, he said on Wednesday during a to the city of Carmelo, in western Uruguay He pointed out that he will also be present at the ceremony of transfer of power, in which Gabriel Boric will start his government.

“We will go to the inauguration of the new president, a young person, who surely has young ideas and with whom we must have the best possible relationship. For us the Pacific is important and Chile is an important country in that sense. So we are going to be at the retreat and welcome,” he asserted.