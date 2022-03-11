Jeremy Corbyn and Dilma Rousseff, special guests to Chilean president Boric inauguration Friday

Dilma Rousseff, James Corbyn, Gustavo Petro, Estela de Carloto, some of the special guests of Chilean president elect Gabriel Boric

The office of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric, who this Friday takes office as the successor of Sebastian Piñera, released the names of a list of special guests to the inauguration ceremony which includes well-known political leaders and social activists.

At the political level, is removed former Brazilian president, Socialist Dilma Rousseff and ex Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn. Likewise former Bolivian vice-president Alvaro García Linera and ex minister Manuel Castells, from the government of current Spanish president, Pedro Sanchez. Other names are left wing Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, who is leading in the opinion polls, Bolivian Senate president Andronico Rodrigues and from Peru, member of congress Sigrid Bazán and ex presidential candidate, Veronika Mendoza

The list of activists includes Estela de Carloto, president of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo and songwriters-singers Victor Heredia and Pedro Aznar plus feminist Rita Segato.

And from Chile a representative from each of the country's indigenous peoples, nine in total and three from the Mapuche, of which some radical elements are up in arms in Araucaria province, appealing to arson and shooting long established farmers and truckers driving logs from their “sacred ancestors land”.

The region is currently under emergency measures with strong Carabineros presence and Army patrolling.

And finally Gustavo Gatica who was left blind when Carabineros shot him with rubber bullets short range during the 2019/20 extensive social uprising and rioting in Santiago and Chilean main cities.