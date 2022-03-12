Falklands Forty Schools Competition: Once in a lifetime opportunity for eight UK students to visit the Islands

The 40th anniversary logo

TV broadcaster, author, and adventurer, Ben Fogle during a recent visit to “magic” Falklands Winners will enjoy adventure travels around the Falklands to see the famous wildlife, such as penguins, sea/lions, and dolphins (Pic D. Pettersson)

This year the UK and Falkland Islands will mark the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands. As part of the anniversary, the Falkland Islands Government is offering eight lucky UK students the opportunity of a lifetime – an all-expenses-paid visit to the Falkland Islands in February 2023, where they will experience for themselves the Falkland Islands’ culture, history, and extraordinary natural environment.

The eight students will enjoy the hospitality of the Falkland Islands community, with a chance to immerse themselves in the Islands’ diverse, multicultural society. The winners will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Falkland Islands’ pristine environment first hand, on adventure travels around the coast to see the famous wildlife, such as penguins, sea/lions, and dolphins; help with conservation work; visit farms; and learn about the heritage of the Falkland Islands.

The organisers are delighted to announce that TV broadcaster, author, and adventurer, Ben Fogle has agreed to head the judging panel that will select the competition winners. Ben, who has visited the Falkland Islands many times, most recently in February 2022, commented, ‘The Falkland Islands really are a magical place. I’ve been lucky enough to visit the Islands many times over the years, drawn back by the unique wildlife. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Islands and to mark the event, we want you to enter our competition.’

So how can students enter this exciting competition?

The Falkland Islands Government – working in partnership with historians and geographers from the University of Exeter, Newcastle University, and Royal Holloway, University of London – want to know what the Falklands mean to young people in the UK today.

This competition is all about storytelling and ‘place’ and is open to all UK resident students born between 10 February 2005 and 10 February 2007 (aged 16-18 years old at the time of travel in 2023). The judges want to hear the views of as wide a range of students as possible, from around the UK and from different types of schools. Students might have links to the Islands through a member of their family who fought in the war and want to tell their story; or they may have an interest in wildlife and love penguins; or they may be inspired by the Falkland Islands’ pristine environment. Others may want to dig into the Islands fascinating history, the relationship with Britain and the wider world, or focus on the ‘heroic age’ of exploration and the Falklands status as a gateway to Antarctica. Other students may be more interested in the modern Falklands and the cultural, political and diplomatic links with the UK and Latin America. Entries are also welcome from students that have never heard of the Falkland Islands before but have been inspired by the competition to find out more.

Falkland Islands Junior Ambassador Tamsin McLeod said, ‘We are really looking forward to meeting and welcoming the winning students to the Falkland Islands in 2023 and showing them our home and the unique experiences of growing up in the Falklands.’

Catriona Pennell, Professor of Modern History and Memory Studies at the University of Exeter added, ‘Students are encouraged to tell their stories in ways that are meaningful to them and their peers, so entries to this competition can be submitted in a range of flexible creative ways, such as essays or stories, posters, podcasts, or short films. The judges will be looking for creativity, innovation, originality, and challenging misconceptions. Clarity, passion, accuracy, and insight will all score highly.’

Full information about the competition and the entry/shortlisting process can be found at its website: www.falklands40Comp.co.uk . The website also contains a wealth of background information on the Falkland Islands to whet students’ appetites and imaginations.

The eight competition winners will spend just over a week on the Islands, on a fully-funded and escorted tour, learning about the culture, history, and people of this UK Overseas Territory.

The visit to the Falkland Islands is planned to take place in February 2023 (half-term period), and will be paid for by the Falkland Islands Government. Closing date for entries is 31.07.22.

You can keep updated with the Falklands 40th anniversary via Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @falklands40comp.

Competition rules:

1. Entry to this competition is free.

2. Entry is open to all students born on or between 10 February 2005 and 10 February 2007 (aged 16-18 years old at the time of travel in 2023) and resident in the UK.

3. Entries can be submitted by a teacher on behalf of a school or college as part of a whole class or whole school activity. However, in this case, the teacher should operate an internal school or class competition in the first place and then only submit up to a maximum of the 3 best entries per year group for consideration by our judges. A maximum of 12 entries per institution will be allowed.

4. Entries can be submitted by an individual pupil from home. In these circumstances, please supply school information required on the entry form, but teacher approval can be replaced by parent or guardian approval.

5. All entries must adhere to the published Competition Criteria.

6. We regret that we will be unable to return entries or respond to individual queries concerning the progress of entries. Shortlisted entries, first prize winners, and runners up prize winners will be notified via email. Please keep an eye on the website and associated social media channels for information on winners.

7. Each entry must be submitted via a completed Student Entry Form. This must be accompanied by a completed Parent/Guardian/Teacher Consent Form. Failure to complete all sections of these forms may result in the entry being discounted. We require ONE Student Entry Form and ONE Parent/Guardian/Teacher Consent Form for EACH individual entry.

8. Each entry must be submitted by an individual student. We regret that we cannot accept group entries.

9. Entries must be received by 31.07.22.

10. All queries should be addressed to: falklands40comp@falklands.gov.fk

11. The competition is part of a wider research project being led by academics at the universities of Exeter, Newcastle, and Royal Holloway (London).

For further competition information contact: falklands40comp@falklands.gov.fk For press and media contact: falklandspr@falklands.gov.fk or 0771 567 3959. Falkland House, 14 Broadway, Westminster, London. SW1H 0BH. 0207 222 2542