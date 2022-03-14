Falklands' 40th Anniversary: Type 21 Club Frigate Association joins Royal British Legion event

Type 21 ships, Antelope, Ardent, Alacrity, Active, Ambuscade, Amazon and Arrow served in the Falklands War with Antelope and Ardent lost in action

Plymouth-based Type 21 Club Frigate Association will be taking part in the Falkland Islands 40th Anniversary event at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire on 14th June 2022, organized by the Royal British Legion.

This event which falls on the day of the Argentine surrender is open to all Servicemen & Civilians who served in the South Atlantic during the conflict, and hold the South Atlantic Medal. In addition to Ex Servicemen, families of the bereaved are also invited to attend.

The event is expected to attract over 5,000 veterans & guests.

Tickets for the event can only be obtained through military associations and the Type 21 Association can register your application request with the Royal British Legion. We can take requests from those that served on Type 21 ships, or their families. Should numbers allow we may also be able to arrange tickets for those that served on other ships subject to the number of applications received.

A memorial service will be held at the Type 21 Memorial in the morning and we will then join the main commemorations in the afternoon, which includes a live link up to the Falkland Islands.

The Type 21 Association is also holding a Buffet reception following the events at the National Arboretum at a local hotel.

Full details of the event & how to apply can be obtained from Derek Ross email pet-gdns@sky.com. The closing date for application is 25 APRIL 2022.

On behalf of the RBL we would like to publicise the fact that the RBL is also looking for individuals who would be willing to share their stories and experiences of serving in the Falklands during the conflict.

These could be used in the media as well as on the RBL’s digital channels including their website and social media accounts.

As part of the RBL’s commemorative activity, they plan to share content on the channels from April onwards, culminating in coverage of the 40th Anniversary event at the National Memorial Arboretum in June.

In addition to this, they are anticipating significant interest from national and regional media and are looking for Falkland veterans willing to share their stories in a range of broadcast, print and online media outlets

The RBL would be grateful to receive all information and stories as soon as possible as the earlier it is received the more likely to be featured. Information should be sent to: Email – The Royal British Legion’s Press Office – PRAdmin@britishlegion.org.uk

Once received, those concerned may be contacted by a member of the Legion’s PR or wider marketing team.

Please don’t be humble, we know many of you and your members will have many poignant and extraordinary stories in which there could be wide public interest, and we are keen to share as many of these as possible.