First Woman Governor of the Falkland Islands: Alison Mary Blake CMG

15th Tuesday, March 2022 - 09:37 UTC

Ms Alison Blake CMG will take her appointment in July 2022

Ms. Alison Blake CMG has been appointed Governor of the Falkland Islands and Her Majesty’s Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands in succession to Mr Nigel Phillips CBE. Ms Blake will take up her appointment during July 2022.

Full name: Alison Mary Blake, Married to: Col Peter A Henry (Retd)

Ms Alison Blake was Ambassador in Kabul from 2019 to 2021; Dhaka, British High Commissioner, 2016/2019; FCO Appeals Officer, Human Resources Directorate and also three months Full-Time language training (Bengali), 2014/2015; Islamabad, Deputy High Commissioner 2011/2014; FCO, Head Conflict Group, 2007/2010; Cabinet Chief Deputy Director, Defense and Overseas Secretariat 2006/2007; Washington, First Secretary Political 2001/2005; FCO, Deputy Head, Eastern Adriatic Department, 1999/2001; UK Delegation to NATO, Brussels, First Secretary 1996/1999; Ministry of Defense, including Assistant Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Defense 1989/1995, and in 1989, Joined the Civil Service.