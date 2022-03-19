Chile: Boric signs environmental agreement Piñera had discarded

In September of 2020, the Escazú Agreement was ratified and signed by most Latin American and Caribbean countries

Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font Friday signed the so-called Escazú environmental agreement, which his predecessor Sebastián Piñera discarded at the last minute after having sponsored it. “We have changed course,” Boric said.

The head of state also urged Parliament to “play their part so that we approve this quickly because life cannot wait.”

Boric added that “this agreement represents a milestone on the road to a new relationship between the State and its inhabitants in environmental matters and requires the commitment of everyone.”

Boric also told environmental activists at La Moneda that “you fighters for the defense of the environment, fighters for life, have taught us to persevere, and today we are moving forward with the Escazú agreement.”

“Tomorrow we will do it for the reunion of the peoples that inhabit the territory”, he added.

The President also explained that “this is the first binding agreement in the world regarding the protection of human rights defenders in environmental matters, in a region where this struggle has already cost several lives.”

Environment Minister Maisa Rojas said that “it is time to take decisive and transforming actions, where we must listen to science and also to the economy because the window of opportunity to face both the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis is closing rapidly.”

According to Chile's new Government which has been in office for about a week, the Escazú Agreement is a powerful tool, which Congress must now decide whether or not to ratify.