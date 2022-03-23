Rio Grande prepares for the Malvinas Vigil and a remake of the Falklands landing 2 April

Malvinas Heroes Monument in Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego second largest city

The municipality of the Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego province, together with the local branch of the Malvinas Veterans have organized an agenda of activities, with an open invitation to all residents from the province and former combatants from the 1982 Falklands war.

“It is an agenda which symbolizes once again our peaceful claim, sovereign, but with unrenounceable arguments over our Malvinas Islands” reads the release from Town Hall.

The agenda follows, On Saturday 26 March at 11:00 hours the Dignity Tent will be officially opened at the Monument to the Heroes of Malvinas. On Sunday 27, there will be an Athletic Test and the Malvinas Aquatic Crossing.

From 28 March to April first, the Rio Grande City Tourism Board will organize guided tours of commemorative places, as part of the city route, “Malvinas Memory”. On March 29 and 30, the House of Culture will be the stage for a theatrical piece called from “Pen to Rifle”. Shows will give priority to school children and later public in general.

Wednesday 30 March at the Youth Space, acknowledgments and a 3D exhibition to commemorate the 40 years of the feat, while on March 31, an open discussion on “Women in defense of sovereignty” will be taking place a the Municipal Museum Virginia Choquintel, with Silvia Barrera as speaker. On April first also at the Museum, the exhibition of plastic artist Ramiro Ghigliazza will be officially opened.

April 2 and 3, the competition “Malvinas Week” will take place at the Cultural Center “Leandro N. Alem”

However most important on April first, the traditional Vigil is scheduled. There will be a Mass, a march with lit torches and a simulation of the landing of “Operation Rosario”. Besides the ballet will perform “Suns that leave prints” and later all residents are invited to a traditional “locro malvinero”. (a thick stew of squash and corn)

Rio Grande Town Hall reminds residents that the main rally takes place on 2 April at 10:00 in the morning at the Malvinas Heroes Monument, which will be followed by the traditional parade along the Malvinas Heroes Avenue.

“Commemorating the 40 years of the Malvinas Feat is the historic event which most unites the people of Rio Grande. That is why from Town Hall we will continue to support the Malvinas Veterans and their proposals so they advance them in this year so significant for our cause”, finalizes the official release.