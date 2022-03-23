Uruguay's “nays” round up campaign to win “revenge referendum”

23rd Wednesday, March 2022 - 20:55 UTC Full article

Delgado warned supporters of Lacalle's government that it was up to them to give an adequate response to the “revenge referendum.” (Pic E. Ryan)

Supporters of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou's Law of Urgent Consideration (LUC) Tuesday closed their campaign in favor of keeping the norm unchanged and therefore vote “No” in next Sunday's referendum during a rally at Las Piedras.

Among attendees, there was consensus that the opposition Brod Front (FA) had found it hard to “digest” defeat when Lacalle was elected President and that it was therefore just a “revenge referendum” that those who favor the “Aye” were seeking.

The “nays” also warned that if the other option wins it will be tantamount to turning society's backs on the police.

Former President Julio María Sanguinetti (Colorado Party), Senator Guido Manini Ríos (Cabildo), Ministers Pablo Mieres (Independent Party), and Daniel Peña (Party of the People), and The Secretary of the Presidency (White Party) delivered speeches to the crowds. Lacalle was not part of the event, but he was mentioned in every message.

The Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted, while the “ayes” were heavily criticized for their alleged lies throughout their campaign in favor of repealing 135 articles of the LUC and denied the cases of police abuse cited to support the initiative.

After a very difficult two years, “we would have liked them to have been on the same side, to take care of the people,” Delgado stressed.

“They spoke very little about the articles and spoke again about a number of things that the law does not have,” he went on.

He also pointed out that more than half of the [LUC] articles were voted for by the FA and particularly the one on fuel, which today they want to repeal.”

Delgado also said the opposition wanted to “make this a revenge referendum,” which will not change the fact that Lacalle won the elections.

“No, gentlemen, in Uruguay governments come and go, by popular vote, every five years! Within three years, people have every right to judge, ”he sentenced.

The Secretary also focused on how the LUC deals with security issues: It “is tough against aberrant crimes,” he said. “The Police have legal support and there are 60,000 fewer crimes and a record number of detainees,” he explained.

Delgado was clear that the end does not justify the means: “Not anything is worth it as long as you win a referendum,” he warned about the police abuse allegations which the Interior Ministry later proved were unsubstantiated.

Sanguinetti highlighted the “prudence” of the government in handling the pandemic and spoke to the young people: “Today they are participating in something big because this government that arrived wrapped in the support of the citizenry: only two years [later] they want to ignore it and they want to interrupt it now.“

The former president also questioned ”the aged, backward, conservative and reactionary union corporations“ that manage education and ”take the youths hostage.“

Manini Ríos asked to rebel ”against the lie“ and ”against the scandalous misrepresentation of reality“, affirming that the LUC ”is made for the weakest,“ particularly ”those who cannot afford private security.”

“It is time to take off their mask, they lied to us, they lied to us and they continue to lie to us today. To the lie, to the misrepresentation, to the deception this Sunday the Uruguayan people say No,” the retired Army general stressed.