South Georgia appoints new Director of Operations; Steve Winn has a long maritime experience

Following a highly competitive recruitment process, the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, GSGSSI announced the appointment of Steve Winn as our new Director of Operations.

Steve joins GSGSSI from the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority, where he implemented policy and procedures for accident investigations and developed aligned processes with key stakeholders in local government, industry and international partners.

Previously, he spent six years as a commercial yachting captain, sailing many thousands of ocean miles across the Mediterranean and Atlantic. When not undertaking deliveries, he assisted students building sea miles for their conversions and volunteered with the not-for-profit “Sailability”.

Prior to his maritime career, Steve worked in government enforcement roles with the military and the police, specializing in analysis, counter terrorism, and close protection. He qualified as a Senior Investigating Officer and spent 8 years as a Police Dog Commander. He was also a senior member of his local Police Federation and benevolent fund charity, responsible for a membership of over 3500 and a £1 million investment portfolio.

Steve hopes to bring his wide ranging critical incident management and command experience to assist GSGSSI fulfill its key strategic goals outlined in Protect Sustain Inspire. His interests include a passion for all things art, photography and literature. He enjoys hill walking and makes a poor attempt at trail running. A very keen sailor and retired sky diver, Steve is a fan of the outdoors (and also coffee).

Steve intends to travel to the Falkland Islands in the coming weeks to undertake a handover with the outgoing Director of Operations, Steve Brown, who is leaving GSGSSI to pursue an exciting new role in electrical & mechanical engineering within the Falkland Islands.