Falkland Islands Government retains their global S&P A+ rating

25th Friday, March 2022 - 09:45 UTC Full article

Financial Secretary Tim Waggott: “We have worked with S&P to demonstrate the continuing robustness of our economy and ongoing prudence in fiscal policy”.

The Falkland Islands Government confirmed on Thursday that, following a detailed review of updated fiscal and economic information, supported by a process of confidential interviews with FIG officers and representatives of the business community, S&P Global Ratings have confirmed the sovereign rating for the Falkland Islands remains at A+ with a stable outlook.

The A+ investment grade credit rating means that the government has continued to demonstrate sufficient and strong capacity to meet its financial commitments, including maintaining a good future outlook, where our robust economic position is supported by prudent financial decision-making.

Financial Secretary, Tim Waggott, said: “We have worked with S&P to demonstrate the continuing robustness of our economy and ongoing prudence in fiscal policy. This is an excellent position to support our future budgetary decisions and I would like to thank my team for all of their efforts throughout this process.”

Portfolio Lead for Government Services, MLA Roger Spink, added: “I am delighted that S&P have recognised how our many years of political stability, rule of law, and democracy have contributed to building our prosperous economy. Retaining this status sends a strong signal to potential investors and continues to provide the community with the reassurance that we are careful stewards of our economy and government finances. My congratulations must go to the Honourable Financial Secretary and his team on all the hard work they have put in to maintain this healthy position.”