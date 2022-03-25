Falklands Chamber of Commerce satisfied port project advances, but warns FIG on “gaps and issues”

25th Friday, March 2022 - 09:20 UTC Full article

“The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see Executive Council approve the plans for the new port so that this project can progress to the next stage.

The Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce has reacted positively to news that the new port construction will go ahead. Invited to respond to the news in the light of recent controversy (FIG approved the Port Development Planning application despite a recommendation against by the Planning and Building Committee) a spokesperson for the Chamber responded to the Penguin News as follows:

“The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see Executive Council approve the plans for the new port so that this project can progress to the next stage.

“This is just the first step on a long and essential journey to support our community and enable future economic growth, but reaching this stage has not been easy. The government needs to look closely at how it manages major projects and learn from this experience to ensure that community, stakeholder and committee feedback is more actively listened to throughout future projects or risk the public disengaging completely.

“We are confident that the gaps and issues identified by local knowledge and expertise will be addressed throughout the detailed design stage, but must reiterate the need for better engagement, consultation, and transparency, including estimated costs, between FIG and the Chamber, industry, and industry wider public.

“We remain in active discussion with MLAs and FIG to ensure the best outcome for all in the Islands and safeguard our future economic prospects”