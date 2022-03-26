KLM to resume route between Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile

The EZE-SCL-EZE used to be served by KLM before the COVID-19 pandemic

Effective March 27, Dutch carrier KLM will drop its nonstop route between Amsterdam and Santiago de Chile but will continue to serve that destination from Buenos Aires.

In other words, the European airline will unify its three weekly flights to Santiago (Boeing 777-200) and five to Buenos Aires (Boeing 787-900) into a daily service to the Argentine capital and then on to Chile's and back, thus resuming the pre-pandemic regional service with the 294-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

KLM thus joins Aerolíneas Argentinas, JetSMART, LATAM, and SKY to the list of companies linking the two capitals.

Flight KL 701 will depart from Amsterdam's Schipol airport (AMS) at 9.40 pm and land at Buenos Aires's Ministro Pistarini-Ezeiza (EZE) at 6.15 am the following day. Then it will take off at 7.55 and reach Santiago's Arturo Merino Benítez-Pudahuel (SCL) at 10.10.

The return leg (Flight KL 702) will leave SCL at 11.40 and arrive at EZE at 1.35 pm, before flying on back to AMS at 3.25 pm, landing there at 9.45 am the next day.

KLM also serves in South America the following destinations:

Colombia - Bogota (BOG) and Cartagena (CTG), via BOG: Boeing 787-9

Ecuador - Quito (UIO) and Guayaquil (GYE), via UIO: Boeing 777-200(ER)

Peru: Lima (LIM): Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)

Suriname - Paramaribo (PBM): Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)

Brazil - Rio de Janeiro (GIG): Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner; Sao Paulo (GRU): Boeing 777-300(ER)