Bolsonaro hospitalized yet again for abdominal discomfort

29th Tuesday, March 2022 - 09:29 UTC Full article

First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro said her husband was fine, nonetheless

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to the Armed Forces Hospital (HFA) in Brasilia Monday evening and was ordered to spend the night there pending tests, it was announced.

Bolsonaro was said to be feeling some kind of “discomfort” in the abdominal area on his way to a political event marking the affiliation of ministers Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas and Damares Alves to the Republican Party.

According to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who did attend the event, Bolsonaro “is fine,” which Minister of Communications Fabio Faria later confirmed.

“First lady Michelle, receive our greetings, our prayers. I'm sure the president is fine. It's just some tests that he is doing, that's why he is not present here,” Republican Party Chairman and Congressman Marcos Pereira said during the event, in which Ministers Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) joined the political party.

In January, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for two days at Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, due to an obstruction in his intestine. At the time, Doctor Antônio Luiz Macedo said the problem had been caused by a shrimp not chewed properly.

In 2018, Bolsonaro was the target of a stabbing during the election campaign. Since then, he has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode.

In addition, he has had two other procedures unrelated to the stabbing: a surgery to remove a bladder stone and a vasectomy, according to reports.

In July 2021, Bolsonaro presented persistent hiccups and was hospitalized after being diagnosed with intestinal obstruction.

Faria said the president felt unwell, with abdominal discomfort, and went to the hospital for tests, as he has a history of intestinal obstructions. He will spend the night in the hospital under observation.