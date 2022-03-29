Several Chilean salmon farming companies reported for contamination

Waste from salmon farming companies in Magallanes were discovered along nearby coastal areas

The Chilean Fisheries Department, Sernapesca has confirmed the appearance of garbage on the beaches of Riesco Island, which have been identified as belonging to nearby salmon farms. The companies reported are, Austral S.A, Australis; Blumar; and Magallanes SpA, and have been notified and have ten days to clear the beaches.

According to news reports from Punta Arenas, Sernapesca was informed of serious contamination in the beaches of the island, clearly identified as belonging to the salmon breeding plants.

According to Chilean legislation which regulates fish farm activities, companies must avoid detritus from their activities ending up along the coast and /or beaches, and must make all the necessary efforts to keep coastal areas near their farms contamination free.

”Once the ten days are over, we will again check the area to verify whether they have been cleaned and all garbage disposed off. If this is not the case, no evidence of cleaning efforts, companies will be reported to the regional office of Sernapesca in Magallanes and director Patricio Días will decide on the following steps.

Finally Sernapesca invites the community to report when fish farming waste, be it organic or non organic, is discovered along beaches and or coastal areas. Phone number is 800 320 032 or social net works, @Sernapesca and @ChungungoSNP.