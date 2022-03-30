When Prince Philip visited the Falklands, in 1957 and 1991

In 1957

Representatives from United Kingdom Overseas Territories also attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh held at Westminster Abbey Tuesday morning.

In the case of the Falkland Islands it was Richard Hyslop, head of the FIG London Office who was present and pointed out “it was an honor to represent the people and government of the Falkland Islands at this morning's service of thanksgiving for HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”.

But the Falkland Islands also recalled in a display of pictures that Philip had visited the Islands on two occasions, first in 1957 and late in 1991.



In 1991