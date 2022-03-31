After restrictions lifted, Britons advised to stay at home in case of COVID-19

“Vaccines remain our best defence and we are now offering spring boosters,” Sajid Javid said

As the UK plans to lift all sanitary restrictions this coming Friday, health authorities have urged the citizenry to try to “stay home and avoid contact with other people” in case of symptoms of a respiratory illness.

People under those circumstances have also been encouraged not to resume their normal lives until they feel or when their fever has subsided.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement that “thanks to our plan to tackle Covid we are leading the way in learning to live with the virus.“

”We have made enormous progress but will keep the ability to respond to future threats including potential variants,“ he added.

“Vaccines remain our best defence and we are now offering spring boosters to the elderly, care home residents and the most vulnerable – please come forward to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

Effective Friday, people who have a positive Covid-19 test are being advised to “try to” stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when the virus is most infectious.

Those who are positive, or have symptoms, and need to leave home will be urged to wear masks, avoid crowded places and stay away from people with weakened immune systems.

Children who are unwell and have a high temperature are being advised to stay home and avoid contact with other people where they can. They can go back to school, college or childcare when they no longer have a high temperature and they are well enough to attend, the Government said.

“The pandemic is not over and how the virus will develop over time remains uncertain. Covid still poses a real risk to many of us, particularly with case rates and hospitalisations on the rise. That is why it is sensible to wear a mask in enclosed spaces, keep indoor spaces ventilated and stay away from others if you have any symptoms of a respiratory illness, including Covid,” said Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.

The removal of the legal requirement to self-isolate is one of the most controversial decisions the government has made in recent weeks on Covid. The new guidance on this matter states: “From 1 April, anyone with a positive COVID-19 test result will be advised to try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when they are most infectious.”

“Advice will be provided for individuals who need to leave their home when they have symptoms or have tested positive, including avoiding close contact with people with a weakened immune system, wearing a face-covering and avoiding crowded places.”