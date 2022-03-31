Tierra del Fuego Malvinas war commemoration events includes a Time Capsule to be opened April 2082

31st Thursday, March 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

In Ushuaia at 22:30, the Argentine flag will be carried from the Coast Guard HQ, to be flown at midnight April first in the Malvinas Heroes Plaza

The Malvinas Veterans from Ushuaia Center has started April 2nd commemoration activities by inaugurating a Dignity Tent at the Malvinas Heroes Square in the capital of the southernmost Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego, Ushuaia and announcing details of the agenda for the following days.

The traditional Vigil, waiting for April 2nd takes off on Friday and on Saturday a Time Capsule, “Heirs of the Malvinas Cause” will be officially inaugurated. These are some of the events in the agenda announced by the Malvinas former combatants organization to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas Epic, (the start of the South Atlantic conflict) which has the support of Ushuaia City and Tierra del Fuego province government authorities.

The media conference was headed by the president of the Malvinas Veterans from Ushuaia, Conrado Zamora and his deputy, Alberto Andersen. Some of the outstanding events.

Thursday afternoon at the Ushuaia Government House a special office from Argentina's foreign affairs ministry will be opened to address specific issues referred to the Malvinas, South Atlantic Islands and Antarctica. In the evening at the Culture House, there will be a ballet performance, “We Malvinas”.

On Thursday, in the city of Rio Grande, medals will be awarded to Malvinas Veterans at the Dignity Tent, and in the afternoon at the Beban House in Ushuaia a collective exhibition, “Sovereignty”, sponsored by the Argentine Foreign ministry, will be inaugurated. It refers to the “architecture and planning” in the Malvinas Islands. The exhibition will remain open until 29 April, week days, 10:00 to 18:00. The House will also have in display of a (Tierra del Fuego) Provincial Flag which was flown in the Falkland Islands.

An open expo, “The other side of the Malvinas” at the Ushuaia Paseo de las Rosas will be on display with pictures of the Malvinas fauna taken by nature photographer and conservationist, Matias Romero.

On Friday April first, the traditional Vigil will open simultaneously in Buenos Aires City at the Vatican State square and the Obelisk, followed by a program of cultural performances.

In Rio Grande, at 20:00 hours, a mass will take place at the Dignity Tent, followed by a march of torches from the Aircraft roundabout to the Heroes of Malvinas Monument, plus a simulation of the “Rosario Operation” landing, followed by a parade and demonstration from forces stationed in Ushuaia. In the evening a ballet presentation is scheduled under the direction of Santiago Soto.



For those attending there will be abundant “locro”, a typical Argentine stew of meat and corn ideal for cold weather. (“Rosario Operation” was the name with which Argentine military planned the invasion and occupation of the Falklands).

At 21:00 hours in Ushuaia, commemorations will begin at the Malvinas Islands Plaza with a musical show and at 22:30, the Argentine flag will be carried from the Coast Guard HQ, and will be flown at midnight in the Plaza. Previously there will be a brief parade with the flag blessed at the former Don Bosco Chapel by Deacon and Malvinas Veteran Avalos.

Following the Flag ceremony, at a stage especially set up for the occasion attendants can enjoy the play, “A story of Brave Women” directed by Victoria Lerario and dedicated to the women involved in the conflict. Finally the Ushuaia municipality will accompany the event with a homage recital by Destino San Javier and Raly Barrionuevo, including singing the Argentine national anthem at the Flag ceremony.

On Saturday, April 2nd, the official “Day of the Veterans and of the Fallen at the Malvinas War”, after the main event with authorities and special guests at the Ushuaia Malvinas Islands Plaza, the Time Capsule will be inaugurated so that Veterans and next of kin can leave letters to be opened on 2 April 2082, a hundred years since the epic event and “when Argentina will be exercising full sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.”

Likewise a plaque to the memory of women's participation and contribution during the Malvinas conflict will be unveiled by Mariana Soneira, a Malvinas Veteran who has been a resident of Ushuaia for over thirty years.

Finally the Culture Department of Ushuaia announced the Third International Encounter of Muralists at the End of the World City, to take place between April 7 and 13 with the sole motive of the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas Epic. Spaces for the murals haven been offered by neighbors from the neighborhoods of Malvinas, Bahía Golondrina, Los Fueguinos and San Salvador.