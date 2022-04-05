Foreign Office travel advice for Argentina: watch out for petty crime, strikes and Falklands' related protests

5th Tuesday, April 2022 - 09:25 UTC Full article

The most common incidents affecting tourists are distraction thefts, bag snatching, pick pocketing and street robberies

The latest travel advice on Argentina from the Foreign Office points out that in 2019, (the last normal year), 126,548 British nationals visited Argentina in 2019 and most visits are trouble-free.

However before you travel, check the covid-19 entry requirements section for Argentina’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider, Foreign Office advised.

Check what you must do to travel abroad and return to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.

During the covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

Regarding crime, the most common incidents affecting tourists are distraction thefts, bag snatching, pick pocketing and street robberies. On 14 December 2019, a British tourist was fatally shot and another seriously injured outside their hotel, having been targeted by a gang on arrival at Ezeiza International Airport. .

Protests and strikes take place regularly, often without warning, particularly in Buenos Aires. Further large gatherings, protests, demonstrations or marches are planned in the near future. There have also been occasional Falklands-related protests against British interests in Argentina. You should exercise caution in any large gatherings, and avoid all protests, marches and demonstrations. Likewise terrorist attacks in Argentina can’t be ruled out.

UK health authorities have classified Argentina as having a risk of Zika virus transmission. For more information and advice, visit the website of the National Travel Health Network and Center website.

If you need to contact the emergency services, call 911 or 101 (police), 107 (ambulance) or 100 (fire).

For English assistance in Buenos Aires, contact the Tourist Police on +54 911 5050 9260/3293 if ringing from a mobile phone or 155 5050 9260/3293 from a local landline (available 24 hours). In Mendoza, contact +54 (0)261 413 2135.