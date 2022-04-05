Public transport to display “Malvinas son Argentinas” signs

5th Tuesday, April 2022 - 09:21 UTC Full article

The format of the signs is regulated by Annex I to the Resolution

Effective this Tuesday, April 5, all public transport units within Argentina must bear a sign reading “The Malvinas are Argentine” (in Spanish, “Las Malvinas son argentinas”).

The new measure was set forth through the Transport Ministry's Resolution 31/2022, which regulates Law 27.023, and was published Monday in the Official Gazette.

“All means of public transport of passengers, of national origin, that provide services by any title within the jurisdiction of the National State and also outside it, are mandated to have in their transport units a visible and prominent space in which the legend 'The Malvinas Islands are Argentine' must be inscribed,” the resolution states.

Regarding the format of the sign, it is also specified in Annex I of the Resolution, which also foresees that “the present measure will not generate any disbursement by the national State.”

The signs will also be required to be displayed at each terminal station for the arrival and departure of transport vehicles. According to the Resolution's rationale, the body issuing it is to be understood as having jurisdiction over ”land, fluvial, air, maritime and inland waterways (...) of national and/or international character.” Hence, the sign will in all likelihood also be seen at ports and airports, in addition to buses and trains. And most likely aboard aircraft serving domestic or international routes.

The maintenance and preservation of these signs shall be the sole responsibility of each carrier or terminal administrator.

The Resolution is signed by Secretary of Transport Management Diego Alberto Giuliano.