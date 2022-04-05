South American Football Confederation opens office in London

5th Tuesday, April 2022 - 20:00 UTC Full article

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) Monday opened its offices in London, England. It consists of a Joint Representation with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The opening ceremony was attended by Conmebol's Paraguayan President Alejandro Domínguez and his UEFA counterpart, the Slovenian Aleksander Čeferin.

The new undertaking is the result of an agreement that was extended last December 15, 2021, between both confederations, which provides for the organization of various events in different categories and modalities in addition to exchanges in refereeing, cooperation in training, and other projects of common interest, it was announced.

The London office is expected to bolster these activities more efficiently and quickly.

Domínguez highlighted the historic nature of the moment: “Conmebol and UEFA have decided to take their cooperation to a higher strategic level. We are the two continents with the greatest tradition and weight in the most popular sport on the planet, and while we are loyal rivals on the field, we are united in the understanding that soccer is a powerful force for building more tolerant, peaceful, and pluralistic societies.”

Čeferin was also pleased with the nascent relationship between the two confederations, “building a fruitful and long-lasting relationship like ours was easy as we share the same love and passion for football.”

“This shared office is the next symbolic step in the right direction for UEFA and Conmebol. It will help us work together to develop soccer in our confederations and beyond,” the Slovenian official added.

The first major sporting event scheduled is the grand final between Argentina and Italy, current holders of the continental crowns. It is scheduled for June 1 at London's Wembley Stadium.

The trophy at stake will be called the Diego Armando Maradona Cup. The late Argentine player had spent most of his professional career competing in the top leagues of both countries.