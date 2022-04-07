UKAHT hiring workers to monitor penguins in Antarctica

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is offering part-time job opportunities for qualified candidates willing to spend several months at Port Lockroy, Base A.

The positions to be filled include a Head of Operations to oversee the work carried out on-site in Antarctica and provide support from the UK. The role is based in Cambridge, with some hybrid working which might involve some overseas travel including Antarctica. “If you have a background in field operations, operational strategy and delivery, understand the importance of the visitor experience and have excellent people and leadership skills then we want to hear from you,” UKAHT says on its website.

The organization is also looking for a Port Lockroy Base Leader, a position for an inspirational, strong and determined team manager to spend up to five months (November–March) in charge of a team of 4-5 people who will be living and working at Port Lockroy running the seasonal operation of the site, including a gift shop and a British Antarctic Territory Post Office, overseeing the annual maintenance and upkeep of the historic buildings and artifacts, wildlife observations “and many other varied and challenging tasks.” Positions of shop manager and a general assistant are also available.

All applications must be submitted before April 25. Successful candidates will need to be physically and medically able to do the job. Hence, applicants will be required to undertake a medical assessment with UKAHT Occupational Health experts as well as their own GP upon appointment.

“Antarctica is a physically and mentally challenging place to work. If you have any medical concerns ... welcome to talk to us informally,” the UKAHT website points out.

Candidates should have a background in museums, visitor interpretation, wildlife monitoring and customer service, among other issues, as well as be knowledgeable in cold weather and outdoor experiences in remote locations

Applicants will also be required to have an existing right to work in the UK and provide documentation attesting to this condition. Candidates without these requirements shall not be considered.

Port Lockroy, Base ‘A’, is a British historic base situated on the tiny Goudier Island off the Antarctic Peninsula. It welcomes some 18,000 visitors each season. Base ‘A’ was established in 1944 and operated as a British research station, initially under Operation Tabarin and later by the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey (FIDS) until it closed and retired in 1962. The abandoned base was recognized for its historical importance and contribution to British science and given the status of Historic Site and Monument (HSM) No. 61 under the Antarctic Treaty. In 1996, Port Lockroy was restored as a “living museum” and since then has operated during the Austral summer as a visitor site welcoming those who travel to Antarctica on expedition vessels and yachts. Port Lockroy has been under the care and management of UKAHT since 2006.

For additional information, visit https://www.ukaht.org/