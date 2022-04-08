Argentina's Atlantic air corridor back as of July

Aerolíneas Argentinas announced it now has all its “federal corridors” fully operational

Aerolíneas Argentinas has announced the resumption of the so-called “Atlantic Corridor” starting in July.

The route links Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Bahía Blanca, Trelew, Comodoro Rivadavia and Río Gallegos in a service that had been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only change from the previous format is that, regarding Buenos Aires, flights will operate to and from the metropolitan Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP/SABE) instead of Ezeiza-Ministro Pistarini (EZE/SAEZ).

The pre-pandemic scheme served as a feeder to the carrier's international flights. It has been construed that Aerolíneas' authorities have prioritized connectivity with the country's capital city over potential travelers bound for other countries, in addition to favoring domestic tourism during the winter season. Aerolíneas has also announced several new domestic flights which would not feature a stop in Aeroparque, which was not the case in previous years.

The Atlantic Corridor's first flight will take place July 4, with three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing from Aeroparque and making stops in Mar del Plata, Bahía Blanca, Trelew, and Comodoro Rivadavia, before reaching Río Gallegos. The return flight will be Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flag carrier had previously announced the resumption of the “Oil Corridor,” between Comodoro Rivadavia, Neuquén, and Mendoza, and the “North Tourism Corridor” twice a week, in addition to the also biweekly Mendoza-Salta-Iguazú service.

The company explained that with the Atlantic Corridor it now had all its “federal corridors” fully operational.

“One of the main objectives in terms of connectivity is to be able to link the country in an intelligent, efficient way and with a truly federal spirit. This greatly enhances the qualities of

Argentina as a tourist destination for both foreign and local visitors,” Aerolíneas Argentinas' president Pablo Ceriani said.