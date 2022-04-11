Brazil's military spends large amounts on Viagra and baldness drugs

A Brazilian opposition congressman has demanded Monday that the Ministry of Defense delivers a plausible explanation for the purchase of 35,000 Viagra pills in addition to hair loss medication as shown in military budget documents.

“We need to understand why the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is spending public money on Viagra and in such a high amount,” said Deputy Elias Vaz, from the opposition Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB, center-left).

The lawmaker explained these transactions were listed in the so-called Transparency Portal, a digital platform of the Government in which the expenses of all public agencies can be controlled.

Vaz also pointed out that the acquisition of pills used to fight erectile dysfunction among other maladies was recorded in 2020 and 2021, it had also been renewed in the budgets for this year and the product was distributed among the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

“Hospitals across the country frequently face shortages of medications, such as insulin, to care for patients with chronic diseases, and the Armed Forces receive thousands of Viagra pills. Society deserves an explanation,” Vaz stressed.

“We need to know why the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is spending money on Viagra, and in such a high amount,” the Socialist lawmaker went on.

Vaz also questioned the spending of R$ 56 million (US$ 11 million) on salmon and the most expensive beef cuts such as picanha and filet mignon for members of the Armed Forces between 2021 and the beginning of this year.

The bloc of Socialist deputies also recalled that in 2021 the government had bought salmon, cod, and 12-year-old aged whiskey for consumption by the military.

According to O Globo, Defense authorities had also authorized expenditures to buy baldness remedies such as Minoxidil and Finasteride between 2018 and 2020 under then-President Michel Temer and the incumbent Bolsonaro.

Heading Brazil's Defense Ministry up until not so long ago was retired General Walter Braga Netto. Bolsonaro also said Monday that there is a 90% chance Braga Netto will be his running mate in the October 2 elections.