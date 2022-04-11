Chile to open borders as early as May 1

Spanish nationals are exempted from the medical insurance requirement

The Government of Chile has announced it will be reopening the country's borders with Argentina, Peru, and Bolivia on May 1 after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Interior and Public Security, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Chile, confirm the opening of all land border crossings from next May 1, 2022,” the Interior Ministry said Sunday on social media.

Additional measures in this regard will be announced Tuesday, April 12, the authorities also explained.

The border closure was made effective March 17, 2020, after the first cases of the disease. Since then, Chile has carried out one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world so restrictive measures are being eased down gradually.

Since November 2021, air travel was allowed to Santiago's Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport flights abroad were resumed eventually in Antofagasta, Iquique, and Punta Arenas.

On Dec. 22 last, the first five border crossings with Argentina were opened. Sunday's announcement means the resumption of land connections with Bolivia and Peru across the Atacama Desert. These areas have registered a high flow of irregular migrants, mainly Venezuelan citizens who sneaked in from Bolivia.

Meanwhile, travelers who wish to go to Chile need to provide a written affidavit attesting to their good health plus an up-to-date vaccination card and may be subjected to random swabs. Chile remains the only country in the region with such a restrictive approach to international travel.

Travelers also need a negative PCR taken in the country of origin 72 hours before boarding the plane. Children under two years of age are exempted from this requirement, in addition to medical insurance in the3 amount of US$ 30,000 covering diseases associated with COVID-19, except Spanish nationals.