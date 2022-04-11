Uruguayans wait for hours to drive through to Argentina for Tourism Week

Unvaccinated Uruguayans are advised to take a test 24 hours after entering Argentina

Scores of Uruguayan travelers flocked the land crossings into Argentina as they waited to reach their destination for the entire week, probably to capitalize on a favorable currency exchange rate.

The Fray Bentos, Paysandú and Salto international checkpoints were packed with long lines trapped in traffic congestion with lines reaching 5 kilometers, according to local media. Delays ranged between 4 and 10 hours, it was reported.

People affected by the formalities required by Argentina voiced their complaints on social media. Others pointed out that congestion was not new at Fray Bentos during high tourist traffic.

Many Uruguayans were angry with the requirement to fill out an affidavit. However, Argentine Migrations officials told Infobae that the control procedure was being carried out normally, with “all the attention posts covered and working at full capacity” in Fray Bentos and insisted that such a document was available for online processing up to 48 hours before traveling.

Last week, the ArgentineGovernment issued Administrative Decision 370/2022 which updated border sanitation measures, affecting international crossings bordering Uruguay, such as Fray Bentos, Paysandú and Salto. Requirements for non-resident foreigners remain in force: the affidavit attesting to the lack of COVID-19 symptoms plus a “complete vaccination status” 48 hours before the trip, in addition to health insurance “with coverage of hospitalization services, isolation and/or sanitary transfers for those who are positive, suspected cases or close contacts.” Only those admitted for 24 hours are exempted from this last requirement.

Unvaccinated travelers or those whose vaccination schedule is incomplete are advised to undergo a ”COVID-19 diagnostic test within twenty-four (24) hours after entering the country,” at the visitor's expense.

National Migrations Director Florencia Carignano also announced Saturday that river ports with international traffic will be open 24 hours a day even for private ships.