Argentine Post Office issues “Malvinas Unites US” stamp

12th Tuesday, April 2022 - 09:56 UTC Full article

Vanesa Piesciorovski, president of the Argentine Post Office, Deputy minister Pablo Tettamanti and Guillermo Carmona head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Special Desk

The Argentine Post Office has launched a “Malvinas Unites US” stamp as part of the ongoing events of “Malvinas 40 Years Agenda” commemorating the South Atlantic conflict. The ceremony took place at the Palacio San Martín, the seat of the Argentine foreign ministry with the attendance of Pablo Tettamanti, Deputy minister; Guillermo Carmona head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Special Desk and Vanesa Piesciorovski, president of the Argentine Post Office.

According to a release from the ministry, the new stamp is the result of a coordinated effort between the Post Office, the Malvinas, Antarctica Special Desk and the Malvinas, South Atlantic Islands Department from the foreign ministry.

The issue included the stamp, with the date seal, as well as a short philatelic review of the “Malvinas Agenda 40 years”, plus the role played by the Argentine Post Office from the Falklands in the seventies, at the time Encotel, which included post office and Telegraph Office.

The stamp shows a map of the Falkland Islands with the caption “Malvinas Unites Us 1982-2022”. It was officially launched on 4 April and is a limited edition.

Deputy foreign minister Tettamanti underlined the role of the Post Office and its actions in favor of Argentine sovereignty “in the framework of a very special 40th anniversary of the conflict, as well as its capacity to transmit testimonies and feelings reflecting the historic moment men and women went through” He added the Post Office “is helping to keep history alive and projects into the future the value of sovereignty”

Piesciorovski pointed out the role of the Post Office as a Malvinas Flag both during the seventies as when the conflict, “letters were the only way of communication between combatants in the Islands and their families in the continent”. The chief postmaster added that her office had employed some 50 War Veterans of which 17 remain as postal staff,“ and recalled that the Malvinas postal code is 9409, and letters and parcels can be sent from the continent to the Islands.

Finally Carmona from the Special Desk on Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands underlined the importance of Argentine companies in the Islands during the seventies, when Argentina and UK were negotiating the Islands' sovereignty.

”The stamp represents an acknowledgement to those who fought to recover the effective sovereignty over the South Atlantic Islands and adjoining maritime spaces, plus giving greater visibility to Argentine sovereignty rights“

”This year is the 40th anniversary of the South Atlantic conflict and president Alberto Fernandez launched the “Malvinas Agenda 40 years”, which is based on three main issues, underlining the recognition and homage from the Argentine people to the fallen, their next of kin and the Veterans; intensifying the visibility, both domestically and internationally, of Argentine sovereign rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and adjoining maritime spaces, and escalating the persistence of a sovereignty dispute, recognized by United Nations, which to this day remains unresolved.