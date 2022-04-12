Price of diesel in the Falklands increases to 80p a liter

Stanley Services petrol station

The price of diesel in the Falkland Islands has risen. Gareth Goodwin from Stanley Services was quoted by Falklands Television saying volatility risen from the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion has caused disruptions in global fuel markets.

From April first the price of diesel increased by twelve pence to 80p per liter. Globally there has been an upward trend in fuel prices as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.

However while the price of diesel has increased here, petrol costs remain the same and kerosene has decreased in price.

The list of domestic fuel prices provided by Stanley Services, shows the price of kerosene a 70p the liger, Unleaded/leaded Petrol.122p and LPG 166p.