Commemorative £2 coin to mark 40th anniversary of Falklands' Liberation

13th Wednesday, April 2022 - 09:50 UTC Full article

The coin features the official emblem of Falklands 40th

Pobjoy Mint has announced the release of a brand new produced on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Islands.

Liberation Day takes place on June 14 and commemorates the end of the occupation of the Falkland Islands by Argentine forces in 1982. The day is a public holiday in the Falkland Islands.

This collector’s coin is a £2 piece and features the official 40th Anniversary of Liberation emblem (Also known as Falklands 40th), which comprises the number 40 with the Union Jack and incorporates various aspects of life on the Falkland Islands.

2022 has been named the “Looking Forward at Forty” year, a special way of making it a time to reflect on the Falklands Islanders' achievements that have been made with their hard-won freedom, and to look forward to the next 40 years of life in the Falkland Islands.

A number of events will take place throughout the year in the Falkland Islands and the UK, to commemorate the sacrifices made in 1982, and to celebrate the progress made in the Islands over the past 40 years.

The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falklands and South Atlantic Islands was brought to a head on March 19, 1982, when 50 Argentines landed and hoisted their flag in South Georgia. Under the order of General Leopoldo Galtieri, military dictator of Argentina, the invasion of the Falkland Islands was declared on April 2, which triggered the start of the War.

The British Government, then led by Margaret Thatcher, responded to this attack by sending a large Task Force to recapture the Islands. The Campaign launched by the Iron Lady was one of the most memorable events in post-war British history, in which British Forces operated 8,000 miles from home and in most adverse conditions. Nearly 1,000 people lost their lives (649 Argentines, 255 British and three Falkland Islands civilians), during the 74-day conflict but the War was brought to an end on June 14 with the surrender of the Argentine forces in Stanley.

The bimetallic coin comes in a special presentation pack that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity. The fine silver £2 coin is presented in a white box complemented with a sleeve using the special design that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity.

The coins are of fine silver with goldclad, bimetallic; 28,40mm diameter, weighing 12 grams with an issue limit of 199 Silver and Bimetallic 2,750. The obverse of the coin is an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II