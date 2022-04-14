Colombian footballer Freddy Rincón dies aged 55

Rincón belonged to the golden era of Colombia's national squad in the 1990s

Colombia's football legend Freddy Rincón died early Thursday morning at the Cali clinic where he had been taking earlier this week following a car accident. He was 55.

Rincón had been hospitalized since last Monday in a critical condition after being involved in a serious traffic accident in the city of Cali.

He belonged to Colombia's golden years in the sport in the 1990s when the national team qualified for the 1994 finals in the United States.

“Despite all the efforts made by our team, Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia has died,” said Laureano Quintero, medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic, where he had been taken in the early hours of Monday.

The last medical report mentioned that Rincón had “severe cranioencephalic trauma” as a consequence of the violent crash.

On making the announcement, Quintero asked reporters “to honor and extol the life of Freddy Eusebio, for all the joys he gave us and for everything he made us vibrate, from all corners of this planet, thanks to his wonderful display of life and sports”.

“Let's honor his life as he deserves,” he added with a broken voice.

Freddy's son Sebastián, who plays for Argentine First Division team Barracas Central, had traveled to Colombia after his father's serious accident.

According to Cali Mayor's Office, it is still unclear who was responsible for the accident, but apparently, Freddy Rincón was not at the wheen of the van. On the other hand, the driver of the bus that hit the vehicle where the former Colombian national team player was traveling tested negative for alcohol.