Canadian appointed South Georgia new Visitor Management Officer

16th Saturday, April 2022 - 08:26 UTC Full article

Allison Kean most recently was overseeing logistics and sustainability for a Polar Expedition operator.

After a thorough recruitment and selection process, and in anticipation of the coming tourist season, the Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands have announced the appointment of Allison Kean as the new Visitor Management Officer.

Born and raised in Northern Ontario (Canada), Allison has always loved the outdoors.

Her career has taken her around the world as a tour guide, managing programming for non-profits in South and Central America and, most recently, overseeing logistics and sustainability for a Polar Expedition operator.

Allison is an avid outdoors-woman who gets outside whenever she can to camp, hike or canoe. If she’s not adventuring outside or travelling, you’ll probably find her cross-stitching.

Allison will arrive in the Falklands in early May to take up her role.