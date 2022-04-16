EuroLat joins calls for resumption of dialogue between Argentina and UK

The European-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly (EuroLat) closed its Buenos Aires convention Thursday with a statement from both co-Speakers calling for the resumption of dialogue between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falklands/Malvinas Question, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

The group also recalled the support of various multilateral forums to have the existing sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas solved through peaceful means.

Signing the document were EuroLat co-presidents: Colombian and Andean Pact MP Óscar Darío Pérez, and European Parliament MP Javi López of Spain.

Thus, the declaration agreed upon at the 14th session of EuroLat in Buenos Aires calls “for the search for a peaceful, just and lasting solution to the sovereignty dispute in relation to the Malvinas Islands Question, within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions.”

EuroLat's support adds to expressions in the same tone from other international parliamentary bodies, including the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur), the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), and the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero highlighted “the relevance of the Malvinas Question for the Argentine Republic and for our region” while meeting EuroLat dignitaries.

Malvinas Secretary Guillermo Carmona expressed his “satisfaction and gratitude of the Argentine government to the EuroLat Assembly for this important pronouncement.”

He also underscored the performance of the Argentine parliamentarians in “the search for consensus with the European and Latin American components of EuroLat so that the Malvinas Question would be present in the debate,” as well as “the pronouncements of the Assembly held in Buenos Aires.”

The EuroLat Parliamentary Assembly was created in 2006 as a result of the Bi-regional Strategic Association between Latin America and the Caribbean and the European Union. It is made up of a total of 150 members, 75 from the European Parliament and 75 from Latin America, which includes Parlatino, the Andean Parliament (Parlandino), Parlacen, and Parlasur.

