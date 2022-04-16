Further boat crossings between Argentina and Paraguay to resume Monday

Most services will have the same schedules as they did before the pandemic

After more than two years during which they were stopped amid the numerous sanitary restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19, boat crossings between Paraguay and Argentina are scheduled to resume Monday at various points.

According to media reports on both sides of the river, ferry services will return at the crossings of Puerto Montecarlo-Puerto Apé Aimé, Puerto Piray-Puerto 7 de Agosto, Puerto Pinares-Puerto Carlos Antonio López, Puerto Victoria-Puerto Coronel Urbina and Puerto Mado-Puerto Lomas Valentinas, Candelaria-Campichuelo, Puerto Iguazú-Presidente Franco and Puerto Itá Enramada (Asunción)-Puerto Pilcomayo (Argentina). Other crossings may soon follow suit.

Already operational are Posadas-Encarnación, Eldorado-Puerto Mayor Julio Otaño and Puerto Rico-Puerto Triunfo.

Port operations will be maintained at the current schedules and with the sanitary measures required in both countries.

Earlier this month, Argentina normalized its land crossings by suppressing separate sanitary corridors for nationals and foreigners. Argentine citizens and foreign residents will only be required to submit an affidavit regarding their COVID-19 vaccination status prior to entry.

Meetings are also planned for Tuesday in Wanda and Colonia Aurora to define the return of crossings between Paraguay and Brazil in addition to the currently working passages of Puerto Iguazú-Foz de Iguazú, Bernardo de Irigoyen-Dionisio Cerqueira, Alba Posse-Porto Mauá, San Antonio-Santo Antonio, San Javier-Porto Xavier, Comandante Andresito-Capanema, Panambí-Porto Vera Cruz and Pepirí-Sao Miguel, which is available only to Border Neighborhood Transit (TVF) authorities.

After a meeting in Eldorado (Misiones, Argentina) Thursday, officials from both countries agreed that services will run from 8 am to noon and from 2 pm to 6 pm, starting Monday, April 18.