Over half of Chileans disapprove of President Boric's administration

18th Monday, April 2022 - 08:52 UTC Full article

Boric is already losing popular approval

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's disapproval ratings have grown around 10%, reaching 51%, in about a month, according to a survey by consultants Pulso Ciudadano released Sunday.

By contrast, Boric's approval also fell 6.2% to 27.8% in the first half of April, when compared to March's figures: 34.0%.

Another 21.2% of Chileans did not know how to evaluate the current administration, which has been in office since March 7.

The survey also showed the ministerial cabinet's approval was 24.1% against the previous 28.8%, while its disapproval reached 56.6%, with 19.3% still undecided.

The study also revealed that 36.8% of the population would reject the draft of the New Constitution, while 32.2% would be approving it and 31.0% were yet to make up their minds.

The main problems facing the country were crime, inflation, immigration, and pensions.

In this scenario, a report from Valparaíso's Public Prosecutor's Office pointed out vehicle theft shot up 124.58% and robberies grew by 85.39%.

In other measurements, robbery with violence registered an increase of 53.96%; while burglary in non-inhabited settings increased by 28%, compared to the previous year.