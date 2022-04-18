Refit Sikorsky S61N helicopter arrives at MPC in Falklands

Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands welcomed the arrival of G-FLKI, a Sikorsky S61N helicopter, which recently arrived via the Falkland Islands Resupply Ship. G-FLKI is operated by British International Helicopters
The aircraft underwent a scheduled refit in Canada. Previously she had served with the Irish Coastguard and will now begin a new role in the Falkland Islands as a Support Helicopter.
BIH have been operating with S61N’s since 1998, however variants of this highly capable model have been in use at MPC since 1986.
G-FLKI will be a familiar sight in the future, providing support to BFSAI’s mountain sites, movement of personnel for exercises as well as general duties supporting Mount Pleasant Complex and the Falkland Islands.
