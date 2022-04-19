Argentine President says “time to help Venezuela”

Fernández thanked Lasso for joining him in uniting Latin America

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday stressed all countries needed to resume full diplomatic ties with Venezuela, which cannot survive on its own.

Fernàndez made those remarks after a meeting at Casa Rosada with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.

“It is time to help Venezuela,” Fernández while invoking his title as pro-tempore President of Celac.

“It is a step we are taking and I call on Latin American countries to review it because Venezuela has gone through a difficult time,” he added.

Lasso was in Buenos Aires as a part of his River Plate tour which will include Montevideo Tuesday, where he is due to meet Uruguay's head of state, Luis Lacalle Pou.

“We think that the time has come to talk about Venezuela. As a first step, Argentina wants to recover its full diplomatic link with Venezuela. It is a step we are taking and I call on Latin American countries to review it because Venezuela has gone through a difficult time”, said Fernández.

The conservative Lasso merely replied that Fernández's proposal would be considered, but “we are not ready yet to make a decision.”

Fernández also addressed the Venezuelan migration crisis. “We have to achieve that Venezuela returns to normal operations and that Venezuelans who have emigrated can return to enjoy their homeland. Nothing is more ungrateful than to be forced to leave their land trying to look for a future in others,” said Fernández as he promoted “fraternity” among Latin American and Caribbean countries under Celac.

After the bilateral meeting, Fernández and Lasso signed a series of bilateral agreements before appearing at a joint press conference, during which the Argentine leader thanked his guest for joining him in his “proposal to unite Latin America, even when we do not always think alike.”

Lasso's entourage also held meetings with local officials regarding production as well as agriculture and fisheries. The Ecuadorian President's agenda included a stop at the Antarctic Treaty Secretariat and a meeting with businessmen within the framework of the “Ecuador Open for Business” program.