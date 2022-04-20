Abundance, Exploitation, Recovery: A Portrait of South Georgia

SGSSI has been featured in the New York Times as a shining example of world-leading conservation with measurable positive impact. Charting the visible return of biodiversity within the territory during the lifetime of those who have worked there, the article showcases the role humans have to play in improving the natural environment whilst still living and working in it, underlining how governments can be a force for positive change.

The daily made a profile of the island that sits on the edge of the Southern Ocean over 900 miles northeast of the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula and almost 900 miles east of the Falkland Islands. “A series of ecological initiatives, including the eradication of several invasive species, has dramatically revived the life and landscape of this remote sub-Antarctic island,” the NYT warns in the article.

The Government of SGSSI remains an outstanding steward for the territory – recognizing that positive impacts are not a result of shutting down the island, but instead the result of building sustainability into everything that we do.