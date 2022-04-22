Brazil: Bolsonarist lawmakers want amnesty for convicted federal deputy

Zambelli argues that Silveira was entitled to say “anything” and that the STF sentence violated Parliamentary Immunity as provided for in the Constitution

Brazilian Bolsonarist Deputy Carla Zambelli Thursday announced she was garnering support for fellow lawmaker Daniel Silveira to be granted amnesty after being sentenced by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to 8 years and 9 months in jail for attacking STF magistrates and obstructing the free exercise of rule.

Zambelli (PL-SP) said she will submit to grant amnesty to Silveira, who reportedly may still appeal his conviction. According to her proposal, Silveira should be pardoned of all charges and allowed to seek reelection this year.

According to press reports, 52 Bolsonarist lawmakers have already endorsed Zambelli's project.

“We do not agree with the abuses that the STF has been committing against democracy. Real persecution!”, said Zambelli on social media.

Besides his imprisonment, the STF determined Silveira's loss of mandate and he was also stripped of his political rights, which he can also appeal.

Zambelli said she was disappointed with Bolsonaro-appointed Justice André Mendonça, who voted to convict Silveira, although for a lesser sentence.

The Congresswoman also posted that “Brazilian democracy, which was already dead, is now buried,” and added that it was a “day of mourning.” She also called Brazilians to vote for legislators with the courage to impeach the STF magistrates.

“I really hope voters help pressure their congressmen and that we can pass this law with the utmost urgency and give amnesty to Daniel Silveira,” said Zambelli, who also explained her proposal was grounded on law 6.683/1979, which was passed under the military government of João Figueiredo.

Zambelli also explained that “it was a day of defeat for us, a very sad day. On the eve of the date we celebrate Tiradentes, which was a fight for independence, they hanged the Legislative and parliamentary immunity,” she argued.

According to the Federal Constitution, Members of Congress should have the right to express any opinion. “We, representatives of the people, should have the right to speak anything. Our job is to state our opinion, which reflects the view of the voters. Maybe he said it in the wrong way, but he has to have the right to speak as he wanted to,” Zambelli insisted.

She also recalled lawsuits and impeachment requests that President Jair Bolsonaro faced while he was a member of the House of Representatives to reinforce that there is a “persecution” against conservatives in Brazil, especially from Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

“It is disgusting to look at Alexandre de Moraes, it is disgusting, it gives me a stomach ache. He represents, for us Bolsonarists, an inquisitor, a persecutor. This is an inquisition. We are living a Nazi period inside Brazil through Alexandre de Moraes, a person who is a dictator and who is persecuting only us conservatives,” Zambelli went on.

Silveira was convicted for inciting to attempt to impede the free exercise of the Union's powers and for coercion during the process. In a February 2021 video, Silveira defended AI-5, the most severe Institutional Act of the military regime, and made threats to the Supreme Court justices, inciting the population to invade the building and assault the magistrates.